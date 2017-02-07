Is your local gym fit to be in the 2017 final?

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.
And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.
So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.
So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten.
To vote, pick up a copy of the Mid Sussex Times from Thursday (February 9) and follow the instructions.
Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 24, 2017.
Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.
Your shortlist
01 - Switch Gym, The Orchards, Haywards Heath
02 - Curves, South Rd, Haywards Heath
03 - Fit For More, South Rd, Haywards Heath
04 - Linear Health & Fitness Limited, Borde Hill Gardens, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath
05 - The Performance Project, Burrell Rd, Haywards Heath
06 - Potential Personal Training, Lindfield Enterprise Park, Lewes Rd, Lindfield
07 - Fitz Gym, Ricebridge Retail, Brighton Road, Bolney
08 - The Dolphin, Pasture Hill Road, Haywards Heath
09 - Heights Health & Fitness Ltd, The Martlets Shopping Centre, The Martlets Heights, Burgess Hill
10 - Strawberry Vibes, Station Rd, Burgess Hill
11 Alpha Training, Victoria Road, Burgess Hill
12 - Aspire Fitness Solutions, Stanford Ave, Hassocks
13 - Hassocks Sports Centre, Dale Ave, Keymer, Hassocks
14 - Crossfit Blackbrook, SM Tidy Industrial Estate, Ditchling Common
15 - The Triangle, Triangle Way, Burgess Hill
16 - R8 Fitness, Randolph’s Farm, Bedlam St, Hurstpierpoint
17 - Solan Fitness, The Atrium, Kings Rd, East Grinstead
Almost Done!
Registering with Mid Sussex Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.