It’s the wrong location, location, location ...

Viewers of the house-hunting TV programme Location, Location, Location, were left bemused when views of Horsham were screened this week - but wrongly described as ‘Godalming.’

The filming mix-up happened when hosts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer were helping Ros and Alex, a mum and her son, to find their ideal home in Wisborough Green.

Nail-biting scenes over the final sale were filmed by crews from Channel 4 at the Three Crowns pub in Wisborough Green. Landlord Tim Skinner said this week: “They were genuinely lovely people wanting to find a house in the village and I am glad that they did.”

He said Ros and Alex watched the inaugural screening of the programme at the pub on Wednesday evening. “They were our guests of honour.”