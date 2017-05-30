Jack Windmill claims RIBA awards

Jack Windmill near Clayton has been awarded two prizes by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

The windmill and house received a RIBA South East award and a RIBA South East Conservation award in the RIBA South East Awards 2017.

Judges praised architects Featherstone Young. Picture: Fiona Walker-Arnott

The judges praised architects, Featherstone Young, for the way they had preserved the historic elements of the Grade II listed site while bringing it into modern use.

Giving the awards, the RIBA judges said: “In conservation terms, this project is exemplary. One of the key sustainable features at Jack Mill is the re-use and recycling of the existing buildings rather than their demolition and re-build.

“Furthermore, the preservation of the historic fabric of the mill and granary was important to prevent them from falling into further decay.”

Claire Maugham, owner of Jack Windmill, said: “Before we bought the site in 2012, the windmill and house had fallen into a bit of misrepair.

“As well as rebuilding the house and granary, we have worked with local millwrights and the Jack and Jill Windmills Society to repair the windmill itself – the historic wooden cap was replaced after a long period of repair in March 2017.

“We’ve loved working with Featherstone Young to build a new family home.

“Living there, we are so aware of the history of the windmill and granary, and the importance of Jack alongside sister windmill Jill to the local community.

“We’re proud of the way the new buildings preserve and enhance this historic local landmark, where people have lived and worked since the 19th century, and the recognition of this by the RIBA means the world to us.

“Our thanks also to the Jack and Jill Windmills Society who have been such an important part of this project.”

For more infomation on the awards click here.

For more infomation about Jack Windmill click here.

