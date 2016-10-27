Judges give high praise to restorer of historic London landmark

A Haywards Heath man has scooped a top accolade for his delicate restoration work on a historic listed building.

David Packham helped transform the German Gymnasium in London’s Kings Cross from a crumbling Victorian structure now occupied by restaurant D&D. It secured him the industry’s Construction Manager of the Year Awards’ Silver Medal.

Judges at the ceremony last month said: “The rare arched and bolt-timber laminated trussed roof of this Victorian building presented David Packham with his project triumph.

“The scheme aimed to reveal the roof in all its glory from inside the building by removing the first floor that obscured it and replacing its felt with Welsh slate.

“It was David’s recognition of how the structure worked originally and his ability to identify the risks that delivered success.

“David’s solution retained the original look and feel of an aesthetically pleasing interior at less cost than any of the alternative solutions proposed.”

David works for Haywards Heath Waitrose development contractor BAM.

The father of three daughters started out as an apprentice carpenter, and was site based for 20 years before entering management.

Since joining BAM in 2006, David has worked on some of the capital’s most significant buildings: the former M&S HQ in Baker Street; the creation of Waterloo station’s new retail balcony and the University of the Arts also at the massive regeneration of Kings Cross.

He remains on the 64 acre site that even has its own special postcode creating the dazzling Coal Drops development. But his love of Sussex underpins his working life.

“I’ve lived here for 30 years. My family has grown up in Haywards Heath, and I can be in the countryside within a five minute walk from my home. It’s a very convenient place to travel to work too. I’ve never thought of leaving. It’s good to see my colleagues at work on something that will improve the facilities here right on my doorstep.”

Read more about David’s success at www.cmya.co.uk/entries/david-packham-mciob