Keeping the public safe - checks to be made on shops selling fireworks

Shops that sell or store fireworks are being inspected across West Sussex to try to keep residents safe.

As in previous firework seasons, West Sussex Trading Standards are visiting outlets to ensure they are complying with safety regulations.

Fireworks and sparklers can only be sold from permanent, or semi-permanent, licensed outlets.

They should only be sold to those aged over 18 and it is illegal to sell them from mobile shops, such as market stalls or car boot sales. They should also not be sold through social media.

All retail fireworks should now bear a CE mark: older stock marked BS7114 can no longer be sold to the public.

Peter Aston, West Sussex Trading Standards Team Manager, said: “Through our inspections we aim to find those who are storing fireworks unsafely or illegally and those selling unsafe fireworks.

“Fireworks incorrectly stored pose a significant fire and explosion risk.”

Debbie Kennard, Cabinet Member for Stronger, Safer Communities, said: “The team from Trading Standards does an excellent job visiting businesses and checking they are complying with the regulations - with the ultimate aim of helping to keep the public safe.”

If you see fireworks being sold from a mobile premises, to those under 18 or that don’t have a CE mark, contact Trading Standards online via www.westsussex.gov.uk/tsreport

or through Citizens Advice on 03454 040506.