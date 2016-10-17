Kids charity to review current procedures

A Children’s Country Holiday Fund charity has announced it is reviewing its current procedures.

All About Kids - a charity which gives disadvantaged children respite breaks - will be announcing their new plans at the beginning of next year.

Supporters of the charity were recently issued with a letter telling them to cancel any standing orders they had with the charity.

Chief executive Lydia Davis said: “We don’t think it is fair to keep taking money from people when we are offering the same service so we are making changes in the new year.”

