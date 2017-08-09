Labour Party’s ‘dismay’ after college merger announcement

The recent announcement of the merger between Central Sussex College and Chichester College has created reaction from the Mid Sussex Labour Party.

Central Sussex College – which closed its Haywards Heath campus at the end of the summer term – will now be known as Crawley College.

We will continue to campaign for 16+ education provision in Haywards Heath. Everyone benefits from a well-educated society. Chairman Greg Mountain

Chairman Greg Mountain said they are ‘dismayed’ that those seeking 16+ education in Mid Sussex ‘have to travel outside of the town to get it, for the foreseeable future’.

He said: “Last week’s announcement of a merger between Chichester and Central Sussex College confirms that situation.

“The Labour Party has campaigned for a solution to the demise of the Haywards Heath site. Despite that we are now left in a position which will harm local families least able to afford education.

“To obtain education after 16, people from Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill must travel outside Mid Sussex, unless they attend St Paul’s school.

“During the recent county council and general election campaigns residents and party activists told me that not having a college in Haywards Heath is shameful and for some it means they cannot afford to send students to Brighton or Horsham.

“We called for Conservative councillors and our MP to renew efforts immediately to restore our Haywards Heath site. The Labour Party wants everyone to have the chance to realise their potential in life.

“We will continue to campaign for 16+ education provision in Haywards Heath. Everyone benefits from a well-educated society.”

