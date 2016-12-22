Large tree lights up Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill has its biggest Christmas tree to date at St John the Evangelist church in Lower Church Road.

Father Kevin’s carol service this week was followed by the lighting of the festive tree.

The large tree has more than 6,000 lights, more than the tree in Wakehust, Haywards Heath, which has 1,800.

P and S Gallagher, the independent family funeral directors in Lower Church Road sponsored the tree for another year.

Employee Shayne Hilbourne said: “This year was timed beautifully with the sight of the spectacular super moon shining down on us too!”

