Last-ditch search for £1million lottery winner

A mystery £1 million Sussex lottery winner has just one week left to claim their cash prize.

A last-ditch search is on to find the owner of the winning ticket from the EuroMillions draw of June 2 – bought in Crawley.

The winning UK Millionaire Maker code is HQGT 61980 and the lucky ticket-holder has only until November 29 to make their claim.

Lottery players are now being urged to check and double-check their tickets one last time for the chance to claim the life-changing prize.

Every week EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create fourmillionaires – two on Tuesday and two on Friday. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a UK Millionaire Maker code printed

on their ticket.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “Time reallyis running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

“We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

In Crawley alone more than 220 individual National Lottery grants have been awarded to help projects across the arts, sports, heritage, health, education, environment, charity and voluntary sectors.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk