Legendary actor honoured with plaque at Sussex pub

Legendary late actor Peter Vaughan has been immortalised with a plaque in his honour at a Sussex pub which was once his home.

Peter - best known for his role as Harry Grout in the TV sitcom Porridge and more recently in Game of Thrones - lived with his wife Lilias and family at Goffs Manor in Old Horsham Road, Crawley, for 20 years before moving to Mannings Heath, near Horsham.

And his family gathered once more at Goffs Manor this week when a plaque in Peter’s honour was unveiled by Peter’s son Dave Ohm.

Brewery chain Hall and Woodhouse organised the production of the plaque after the company bought Peter’s former manor house home and converted it into a pub-restaurant following Peter’s move to Horsham.

Peter, who died in December aged 93 - lived at Goffs Manor from 1966 to 1986 and was asked back to open the building when it became a public house. He later visited it on a number of occasions, dining in the restaurant.

Among those at the unveiling, along with Dave, were Peter’s wife Lilias, his daughter Alex Burton, granddaughter Chloe Burton and Dave’s partner Georgia Mancio, along with Hall and Woodhouse MD Anthony Woodhouse.

Peter Vaughan in Game of Thrones SUS-160524-120537001

Peter was famed for his many roles in film, TV and on stage. One of his last major roles was in the television series Game of Thrones. But his long career on stage and screen included working with a host of stars including Frank Sinatra, Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Craig, Robert Lindsay and many more.

Peter’s son Dave is among 600 people taking part in a charity cycle ride in Peter’s memory to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society next month. Peter was passionate about fighting back against dementia ever since he played the role of Alzheimer’s sufferer Felix Hutchinson in the BBC drama Friends of the North in 1996.