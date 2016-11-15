Lest we forget: Thousands turn out for Remembrance

Remembrance services and parades took place across Mid Sussex last Friday and Sunday to pay respect to those who lost their lives in conflict.

Burgess Hill Town Council and the Burgess Hill branch of The Royal British Legion (RBL) jointly commemorated the Remembrance services on both Friday and Sunday in St John’s Church, in Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill.

The Remembrance Sunday service in Haywards Heath. Picture: Marcus Ward from Ward Pics

On Sunday, the traditional march to the war memorial commenced at 10.25am from Cyprus Road Car Park and the laying of poppy wreaths took place. The ceremony was then held in St John’s Church.

The town’s mayor, Jacqui Landriani said the Remembrance commemorations in Burgess Hill are ‘important to the local community’.

She added: “It is an opportunity for the community, including young people, to pay their respects to those who gave their lives for others.

“We need to help future generations to learn about, and understand, the importance of the sacrifices that were made.”

Hollie Kaye and Sarah Bee from the 2nd Burgess Hill Girls' Brigade laid the Girls' Brigade wreath. Picture: 2nd Burgess Hill Girls' Brigade

School children from Birchwood Grove CP School, Burgess Hill Academy, Burgess Hill Girls, London Meed CP School, Manor Field Primary School, Sheddingdean CP School, Southway Junior School, St Paul’s Catholic College and St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School joined the Armistice Day commemorations, on Friday.

Haywards Heath Town Council held the Remembrance Sunday service, which started at 10.45am at the war memorial on Muster Green. The service was conducted by reverend Ray Smith, and a two-minute silence took place at 11am.

More than a thousand people attended the service and were joined by local dignitaries and councillors, members of the armed forces, the RBL, youth organisations and other local groups. Music was played by Haywards Heath Concert Brass.

Steven Trice, the town clerk at Haywards Heath Town Council said he was ‘amazed’ by the amount of people, especially in this year’s parade, which was led by the Army Cadet Force (ACF).

Girls laying poppy wreaths at the Remembrance Sunday service in Burgess Hill. Picture: Steve Robards

He said: “It seems to get bigger and bigger every year – the parade especially, which was attended by scouts, brownies, ex-servicemen, the Air Cadets and the fire brigade.

“On behalf of the council, I would like to say a big thank you to the RBL and everyone who made it special and a great success.”

A short service was held at the war memorial in Cuckfield on Armistice Day at Holy Trinity Church and started just before 11am. The town’s Sunday service started at 10.45am. The RBL Clayton and Keymer branch held events on both Friday and Sunday. A two-minute silence took place on Armistice Day and the Sunday service started just before 11am.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Remembrance Sunday Burgess Hill 13-11-16. Pic Steve Robards SR1634048 SUS-161114-160104001

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Remembrance Sunday service in Burgess Hill. Picture: Steve Robards

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.