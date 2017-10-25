Lib Dems call on Age UK to withdraw decision to close centre

Burgess Hill Liberal Democrats have expressed their shock at Age UK’s decision to hand back the keys of The Cherry Tree Centre in six months’ time.

Age UK announced on Friday (October 20) that it will be closing its centre in Burgess Hill – sparking shock and dismay in the town.

A vital town resource should not be allowed to close. Chairman of Burgess Hill Liberal Democrats Robert Eggleston

The centre in Fairfield Road released a statement confirming the closure and said it was ‘very sad’ to be leaving St Alban’s Hall but pledged to ensure the spirit of the centre would ‘live on’.

It will not be renewing its lease at the hall, which runs out in March next year, and will instead offer lunch clubs and activity days in the town.

Chairman of Burgess Hill Liberal Democrats Robert Eggleston said: “The Cherry Tree Centre is a vital community facility which provides a range of activities and support to many of the town’s elderly residents.

“We are shocked and dismayed at this closure announcement particularly as Burgess Hill has an aging population.

“The centre is also used by young people with disabilities so is able to provide support for people of all ages. We should be increasing facilities in the town not reducing them.

“We are calling on Age UK to immediately withdraw its decision and conduct full and open consultation with the local authorities, other agencies, and the community so that services at the centre can be kept going and expanded.

“A vital town resource should not be allowed to close.”

