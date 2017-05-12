Lifesaving equipment for ‘charming residents’

A defibrillator has been installed at a retirement estate in Haywards Heath.

A grant from Mid Sussex District Council has paid for the lifesaving equipment.

MP sir Nicholas Soames visited Hanover Court in Mill Hill Close alongside councillor Sandy Ellis, councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards and councillor Clive Lavand.

He said: “It was good to visit Hanover Court and to have a demo of the new defibrillator and meet the charming residents.

“We were all honoured to assist and to take part in this demonstration.

“We were also deeply impressed by their wonderful garden which is a real eye-opener.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.