Lily braves the chop for charity

A Hassocks school pupil has braved the chop for charity.

Lily Dumbrill, 15, a Downlands Community School pupil, has donated her 21-inch ponytail to the Little Princess Trust – a charity that provides real wigs to children who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Lily with her hairdresser Debbie

Lily hopes her chop can raise money for the charity.

She said: “I have donated 21 inches of my hair for Little Princess Trust because I would like to contribute towards a long hair wig.

“I have had long hair all my life and felt it was time to cut my hair. It seemed a good idea to give my hair to other children who may have lost their hair to cancer.

“Thank you to my family and friends who came to support me and a special thanks to Debbie, who has trimmed my hair since I was a little girl at Station Cuttings who kindly donated her time and skills to cut my hair in three stages – a split end trim, a ponytail cut and a hairstyle.

“If I can raise any money from my hair cut that would be great.”

To donate to Lily visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lily-dumbrill.

