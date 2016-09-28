Lions to host free prostate test session

Burgess Hill District Lions has teamed up with the Prostate Cancer Support Organisation (PCaSO) to offer a free PSA testing session for men.

The testing will take place in the Martlets Hall in Burgess Hill town centre on Saturday, October 8, and is for men aged between 40 and 75.

The screening will be conducted by trained personnel and nurses who will take a blood sample from the arm that will be sent to a laboratory for analysis. The test result will then be posted.

PSA stands for prostate specific antigen and this simple blood test measures the amount of antigen produced by the prostate entering the blood. PSA screening is not offered automatically on NHS which is why Burgess Hill District Lions Club is working with PCaSO to provide this service.

Testing is done by prior appointment – please ring 0845 8332706.