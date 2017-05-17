Listeners urged to tune in to Burgess Hill Community Radio

Burgess Hill Community Radio is to broadcast on FM for the first time.

The radio station, which has a studio in Station Road, was granted a licence by OFCOM to broadcast during Burgess Hill Summer Festival from June 3 to June 11.

Station manager Jerry Bradford

The radio station serves Burgess Hill, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks and Ditchling and for the past 13 months, it has broadcasted only online. However, during the festival the radio station will broadcast on 87.7 FM 24 -hours-a-day.

Station manager Jerry Bradford said: “We have a modest but continually growing number of online listeners. Being on FM will give us the chance to reach lots more people.

“To have a community presence is what we want to achieve. Our goal is to be able to write cheques for charities and give out money we have made, with interest.”

The station has 17 presenters who volunteer for free.

Programme manager Steve Bird

It broadcasts music, news, interviews, and local events information.

It was launched in September by Jerry and the station’s programme manager Steve Bird.

Steve said: “We play music from the 1960s right up to the present day, with specialist shows playing rock and jazz. We also give air-time to new and unsigned bands and artists.

“We will soon be offering younger people the chance to broadcast with the help of our Schoolkids On-Air Scheme.”

Local businesses can advertise on the radio station by emailing sales@burgesshillradio.co.uk.

Local groups, clubs and charities can promote their organisations and events free of charge by emailing events@burgesshillradio.co.uk.

If you want to become a presenter or for any other queries please email info@burgesshillradio.co.uk.

