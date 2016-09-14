A real hoot at garden centre

The ‘Owls Out & About’ team returned to South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks over the bank holiday weekend to increase awareness of these beautiful birds and to raise funds.

Their 2016 nominated charities include Sport Relief, St Barnabas Hospice, Newhaven RNLI and The Martlets Hospice.

Visitors had the chance to see and handle some native owls as well as rarer foreign species, the oldest being an Indian eagle owl and the youngest, an African spotted eagle owl. Others included barn owls, a tawny owl, a long eared owl, a European eagle owl and a Canadian great grey owl.

Garden Centre manager, Mark Hillyard said: “The owls are extremely popular and we all look forward to them returning each year. It’s also great to be able to help support local charities.”

For more information visit www.owlsoutandabout.co.uk or www.tatesofsussex.co.uk/garden-centres