Accident closes Lower Beeding road

Reports are coming in of a multi-vehicle accident that has closed a Lower Beeding road this lunchtime (Thursday August 25).

The B2110 Handcross Road in the village is closed and there is queueing traffic in both directions between the B2115 Sandygate Lane junction and the B2115 Warninglid Lane junction.

Drivers are advised to stay clear of the area until the incident is cleared.

