Age UK marks the Olympics

Age UK’s Mid Sussex social centres at Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill celebrated the Olympics with a special day of activities last week.

Members at Age UK West Sussex’s Redwood and Cherry Tree centres had great fun with a host of activities including anegg and spoon race, curling, an energetic ‘Chairobics’ session and a Spanish dancing show and taster session.

The Mayor Jacqui Landriani was in attendance opening the Cherry Tree Centre events and presenting several medals.

Members were served an Olympic-themed lunch incorporating runner beans, an Olympic salad and a ‘Team GB’ fruit and cream sponge! At the Redwood Centre they celebrated in style with a Brazilian-themed menu.

Regular and new members and their friends and family came along to enjoy the community events which were sponsored by Active Sussex. Everyone enjoyed the days which also included a bingo bash and raffle.

The centres’ manager Alyson Smith said: “Both events were great fun with taster sessions available so all could try some of the activities we have on offer. We welcome the community to come and see what we provide.

“Some of our classes include Spanish dance, Zumba Gold, Chairobics, and Thai Chi as well as computer, art and Spanish classes.”

Anyone interested in or centres activities should contact The Redwood Centre on 01444 450248 or The Cherry Tree Centre on 01444 236497or mailto: redwood@ageukwestsussex.org.uk or cherrytree@ageukwestsussex.org.uk or visit www.ageukwestsussex.org.uk

Membership is £25 per year which is fantastic value for money.

Joining the organisation gives members access to all the services provided by the charity such as an information and advice service, discounted holistic and wellbeing therapies as well as entrance to all centres across the Age UK West Sussex network‎. Non-members may attend activities at the discounted rate by purchasing a day membership for £2.