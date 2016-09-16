Art exhibition to mark centenary of the Somme

Four female artists – one a vicar who creates unique composite photographs – are stepping into traditionally male territory this September by staging their responses to the centenary of the Battle of the Somme in an exhibition.

The exhibition, entitled Reflections, opens at Holy Trinity Church, Hurstpierpoint, as part of the annual Hurst Festival on Saturday (September 17), and is scheduled to move to Ringmer Church in November, and Burwash Church in the spring of 2017.

The Rev Jane Willis, Priest in Charge of Holy Trinity Church, Hurstpierpoint, has photographed memorials at Burwash village and the Chattri at Patcham, in addition to the memorials at London Zoo, for the exhibition.

She has also walked the downs to find poppy fields, and visited Brookwood Military Cemetery, in Surrey, to create a composite work in which the Sussex downland becomes a landscape reminiscent of The Somme.

The exhibition also features original artwork by three more Sussex artists.

Rev Jane Willis’s photographs join stained and painted glassworks by Elizabeth Lamont and letter cutting exhibits on slate by Helen Mary Skelton, all responding to centenary poetry by writer Vanessa Gebbie, who lives and works in Ringmer.