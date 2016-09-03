Autumn gift fair for hospice promises ‘exclusive’ goods

The New Horizons Appeal, in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice, will be holdings its annual Autumn Gift Fair on Thursday September 22.

Once again, the prestigious fair, being sponsored by Crest Nicholson, will be held in the grounds of the historic Knepp Castle, and launch with an exclusive preview evening on Wednesday September 21 before an all day fair the next day.

The boutique style preview evening offers ticket holders an exclusive opportunity to browse beautiful and unique stalls ahead of the main fair, whilst enjoying a glass of bubbly and canapés. Preview ticket holders can also return to the fair for free the following day.

With more than 70 high quality stalls offering fashion wear, gifts, home wares, children’s items, and local produce at a reasonable price, the fair offers visitors an unrivalled shopping experience.

Run by the New Horizons Appeal Committee for many years, the event has become one of the ‘must not miss’ events in the local community’s calendars.

To date, the fairs have raised more than £2.5m for the St Catherine’s Hospice.

Suzanne Connor, New Horizon’s Appeal co-ordinator at St Catherine’s, said: “We’re really looking forward to this year’s Autumn Gift Fair. Each stall provides a percentage of their takings as a donation to the hospice, so why not come along to enjoy a fabulous lunch with friends and purchase some exclusive goods whilst raising money for a fantastic cause? There’s no better reason to shop.”

Tickets for the preview evening, which takes place from 6.30-9pm, are £15. Tickets for the main fair day, open 9.30am to 4pm cost £5.

Tickets can be purchased online at: www.stch.org.uk/NewHorizons and will also be available on the day.

For more information, call Suzanne on 01293 447367 or email: newhorizons@stch.org.uk.