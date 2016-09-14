BREAKING: Driver airlifted to hospital after collision in East Grinstead

At least eight police cars are on the scene of a three-car road traffic collision in East Grinstead.

One driver has been taken to hospital by helicopter with potentially life threatening injuries.

Police were called at 4.35pm to the incident which occurred on the A264 Moat Road at the A22 London Road junction.

Traffic is currently partially blocked in both directions.

The collision involved a silver Daihatsu, a blue Mazda and a grey Renault Clio.

