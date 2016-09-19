Bride goes on the run ... hours before getting wed

Most brides spend the morning of their wedding day making themselves beautiful before they tie the knot with the man of their dreams.

But it wasn’t to be a conventional start for keen runner Gemma Berrill - who put parkrunning ahead of pampering on her Big Day.

Gemma started her special day in her own particular style on Saturday by donning her running gear - complete with veil - to join parkrunners in Tilgate Park, Crawley, before later marrying hubby Jon at Horsham Register Office.

And husband Jon, 37, a logistics manager for a Horsham firm, wasn’t to be outdone - he took part in a similar parkrun around Horsham before the marriage ceremony.

“I made sure I was running in Crawley and he was running in Horsham because it’s unlucky to see each other before the wedding,” said Gemma, 31.

The running-mad couple even took part in a half marathon at Denbie’s wine estate at Dorking for their hen and stag celebrations the previous week.

Gemma, who was dressed as Supergirl and Jon as Superman, were joined by 40 friends.

And there were more family and friends after the wedding ceremony on Saturday for a reception at Horsham Cricket Club.

Gemma, of Hills Farm Lane, Horsham, first took up running around three years ago to try and lose weight while trying for a family.

Now she’s done both and is even joined on her regular runs by 18-month-old daughter Libby.

“We usually do parkruns at the weekend. It’s our family day out,” said Gemma, a qualified nurse who is currently studying for a BSc in Brighton.

And, because of her studies, a honeymoon is not on the cards at the moment for the happy couple.

“Once my course is finished I want to go to Italy,” said Gemma, who has completed eight marathons this year.

“A friend said we could time it with the Rome Marathon - and we might.”