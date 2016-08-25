Burgess Hill man wanted on recall to prison

Police are searching for a Burgess Hill man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Peter Tucker, of West Park Crescent, Burgess Hill, is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence, police have said.

Officers said the 33-year-old was released in February, part way through a six-and-a-half month sentence for theft, imposed at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 8.

Tucker is said to have strong links to Haywards Heath, Lewes and the Brighton area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 1509 of 23/08.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

