Butlin’s to reveal plans for new facility

Plans that could see Butlin’s existing swimming pool replaced with a brand new facility are to go on show to the public on Tuesday, September 20.

A community information event is to be held in the Bognor Regis resort’s Conference Centre, between 4pm - 8pm, ahead of submission to Arun District Council.

Jeremy Pardey, resort director, said: “Our customer surveys regularly tell us that our guests place much importance on our Splash swimming pools. As a result of this and with the existing pool here at Bognor Regis reaching the end of its operational life, it was felt that the best option was to develop a new, replacement pool.”

He added: “After carrying out much work over recent months in the preparation of these plans, it’s great to have now reached this stage. We only thought it was right, however, that we provided a chance for residents to understand our proposals and importantly had time to discuss them with us.”

If the plans are given the go-ahead, work could start on the new swimming pool as early as next spring with completion targeted for July 2018.

Anyone with any questions about the latest plans are encouraged to contact Butlin’s dedicated community line for the project on 0800 008 6769.

