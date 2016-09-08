Cars smashed in Burgess Hill collision

A road incident in Burgess Hill saw two cars badly smashed and third car damaged last night.

Police were called to a two-vehicle collision in Leylands Road and St Peter’s Road just after 11pm yesterday.

Photo by Eddie Howland

A Volkswagen Polo was in collision with a BMW 320D SE, which then collided with a wall, police said.

The impact caused debris to hit and cause damage to a Vauxhall Astra, which was parked and not involved in the collision.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses are asked to contact collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1722 of 07/09.

Photo by Eddie Howland

