CCTV appeal over Waitrose thefts

Police would like to talk to a woman in connection with purse thefts in the Waitrose store in Burgess Hill.

A woman was shopping in the store in Market Place on Thursday, September 15 between 11am and 12.30pm.

While she was looking at the joints of meat, a woman standing nearby stole her purse from her bag, according to police.

When she went to pay at the checkout she noticed it was missing.

While she was reporting it to staff, another victim came forward to say she had her purse stolen too. Officers are linking the two thefts.

The suspect is aged about 20, of mixed race, with black hair in a bun and she was wearing a grey hooded top, blue jeans, black trainers and a fabric scarf around her neck.

She had a black satchel bag with a gold chain detail across her left shoulder.

PC Mark Butcher said: “We are connecting the two thefts. If you recognise this woman in the image or have any information about her or these thefts, please get in touch with us.”

Members of the public can contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by ringing 101 quoting serial 629 of 15/09.

