Concern for missing Crawley woman

Police are growing concerned for a missing young woman from Crawley.

Keileigh Miller was reported missing by her family on Thursday (September 1).

Police said the 21-year-old didn’t turn up to her mother’s house in Horley as expected.

She was last seen by her family on Wednesday (August 31) in Horley at around 7.30am.

PC Mark Green said: “Keileigh is white, has long dark hair and slim. We are concerned for her as this is out of character as she has been in regular contact with her family up August 31.

She was due at her mother’s at 10.30am on September 1 but failed to attend. Her family are growing worried.

“Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is, is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 653 of 01/09.”

