Concern over missing teenager

Police are growing concerned for missing Liam Moore from Henfield.

A Sussex Police statement says that Liam, 16, was last seen around 4.30pm on Thursday, September 8 when he returned home to Henfield.

He went to his room but left and hasn’t been seen since.

Steph Macdonald-Smith said: “Liam is around 5ft 10in, stocky and tanned. He has short dark hair which he has recently dyed and has a red tinge. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a grey T-shirt.

“We believe he may still be in the Henfield area or have travelled to Crawley where he has connections. We are growing concerned about him and urge anyone who has seen him to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1266 of 08/09.