COUNTY NEWS: Man jailed for stabbing girlfriend over 100 times

Jamiv Usman, who stabbed his girlfriend more than 100 times, has been jailed for 20 years.

The unemployed 32-year-old, of Meadowview, Brighton, denied the charge but was found guilty following a trial at Lewes Crown Court on 20 July. He was remanded in custody to be sentenced today.

The knife used in the attack was found dumped in a hedge close to the victim's home, according to police

Despite the horrific attack on Saturday, March 28 last year at her home in Meadowview, which was witnessed by her son who was aged two, his then 19-year-old victim managed to escape by pretending to be dead and then staggered onto a nearby empty bus just after midnight, where the driver alerted police and drove her to the bus depot, according to Sussex Police.

Officers boarded the bus and helped treat a life threatening wound to her neck while they waited for paramedics to arrive and she was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with serious injuries.

The woman, now 21, suffered two punctured lungs and had 500 stitches to treat her wounds.

Police confirmed she was able to tell officers that her boyfriend had attacked her with an eight-inch knife when she refused to get him a drink of water.

At one point he had stabbed her with such force in the neck the tip of the blade of the knife had snapped off.

Her son was found in a distressed state by a neighbour.

Meanwhile, her attacker Jamiv Usman was still at large until he was spotted in Coombe Road, Brighton, later that day, and arrested for attempted murder and later charged.

Detective Inspector Andy Wolstenholme said: “This was an horrific unprovoked attack on the victim who had to fight for her life in front of her child who was just two. It is a miracle she survived.

“The last 16 months for her have been very difficult but she has been recovering slowly and has demonstrated great courage at the time of the attack, as well giving evidence during the trial. She has been very supportive of our investigation. She is an inspiration.

“I also want to praise the bus driver for having the presence of the mind to drive the victim away from the scene and to get her help.

“The sentence means Usman will be in prison for many years, preventing other victims suffering this level of violence at his hands.”

