COUNTY NEWS: ‘Sudden death’ reported in suburban road

Emergency services have attended a death at an address in West Sussex that was described as ‘sudden’ by police.

Sussex Police said officers were sent to a property at Grove Road, Broadwater, in Worthing, at around 12.30pm today following reports of a death.

The police have issued a statement which said: “Police are currently in attendance at an address in Grove Road, Broadwater following the report of a sudden death.

“The circumstances are currently unexplained and have required the attendance of specialist officers.

“Police believe the circumstances to relate to one address, with no other residents or members of the public in danger.”

A spokesperson added that the coroner’s office had been informed and that two police vehicles were currently at the scene.

They added that ambulances and the fire service had also been in attendance.

