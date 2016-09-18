COUNTY TRAVEL: Sunday, September 18

Keeping you up to date with travel news across the region.

RAIL:

Barnham: Engineering work is taking place between Pulborough and Arundel, closing all lines. On Sunday, buses replace trains between Pulborough and Bognor Regis

Brighton: A reduced service will operate between London Victoria and Brighton.

Gatwick: Gatwick Express will operate at half hourly timetable between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport.

Southern Trains: Journeys may be affected by delays caused by on-going train crew availability, according to Southern. Members of the public are advised to check their specific travel plans before setting off.

ROAD:

A23: Possible delays from this evening on the A23 northbound between the junctions with the A272 and the M23 due to planned horticultural works. Scheduled to begin at 8pm tonight and finish at 6am tomorrow. One lane will be closed, according to Highways England.

M23: Expect ongoing disruption on the the M23 northbound between junctions J9 and J8 due to barrier repairs. Expected to be completed Wednesday, November 30.

