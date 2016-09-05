Crawley road closed after four vehicle crash

A major road in Crawley was closed following a crash involving four vehicles earlier this afternoon (Monday September 5).

Police and paramedics were called to the collision in Crawley Avenue at about 1.20pm.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the collision took place opposite the Sainsburys store in West Green.

The road was closed between the Ifield roundabout and the junction of Ifield Avenue, officers added.

No-one is believed to have been injured.

