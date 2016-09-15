Crawley Town FC targeted in ‘major vandalism’ attack

Crawley Town Football Club are appealing for information after ‘major vandalism’ took place at the Checkatrade Stadium earlier this week, the club has said.

The club has revealed that the kit van in the car park was damaged in a fire on Monday.

A car was also damaged.

A statement said: “We are appealing to all Crawley Town supporters to help us after the club suffered major vandalism earlier this week.

“On Monday morning the club’s kit van was completely burned out. A club car also suffered considerable and costly damage after it was broken into.

“We are working with Sussex Police and Crawley Borough Council to make the Checkatrade Stadium a safe and secure environment both on match and non-match days.

“We would appeal to any fans visiting the stadium, particularly those living close by in Broadfield, to help us by reporting anything suspicious to the club or to Sussex Police.

“As supporters are aware, the main car park at the Stadium is owned by Crawley Council and there is access to it 24-7.”

