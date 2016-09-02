Crisis talks over village parking nightmare

A public meeting is to be held to discuss parking problems at Southwater Country Park.

Horsham District Council announced on its Facebook page it was to hold a meeting along with councillors from Southwater Parish Council on Wednesday September 21.

Dozens have raised concerns about an increase in cars parking along Cripplegate Lane near the country park.

Residents say cars have been parking along the side of the narrow road, mounting the kerb and blocking access for vehicles and pedestrians.

HDC said the problem had been caused by the good summer weather and the popularity of Dinosaur Island.

Earlier this month the council opened an overflow car park at Ben’s Field and introduced a temporary Traffic Regulation Order to stop vehicles parking along the road.

However, residents have blamed the introduction of a £1.50 parking charge, brought in by the council in July, for the problems.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chamber, in Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater at 7.30pm.

