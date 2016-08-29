Dancers wow audience with performance at vintage fair

Mid Sussex dancers from Dance with Emily wowed audiences at Firle Vintage Fair on Saturday August 13 and Sunday 14.

Tapping out ‘Sing Sing Sing’, a New Orleans Gang swing piece, and a second dance to Bob Fosse’s wonderful ‘All That Jazz’.

Emily King of Haywards Heath launched her dance classes less than a year ago.

Most of the troupe started less than a year ago as beginners.

Today they have progressed to be confident on stage performing in front of hundreds at the annual East Sussex fair at the Firle Place near Newhaven and Lewes.

After her third performance dance troupe member Sarah Solman explained: “Most of us have never danced tap, but Emily has been a fantastic teacher and we’ve really come together after only a few months of learning the technique, style and choreography. Emily has helped us add flair to our own steps.”

Emily said: “It’s been such a fantastic opportunity and experience for all.

“I asked whether anyone in the classes would be interested in performing and in all honesty had not expected such a positive response from all.

“With the challenge set they all worked so hard to make this a polished performance.

“The feedback from visitors at the fair has been amazing and it’s boosted everyone’s confidence and interest in doing more. So please do look out for us as you may find us at a fair near you!”

For more information about Dance With Emily please call 07942 089734 or visit www.facebook.com/dancesussex