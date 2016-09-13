Dog and chickens die in blaze at stables

A dog and two chickens died after they became trapped when fire broke out at a stable building on a farm in Smallfield.

The blaze started at around 9.15 pm on September 7 and fire crews from West Sussex as well as from Salfords and Reigate in Surrey attended the scene.

The stables were described as “well alight” when the first crews arrived at the farm.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that a neighbour managed to rescue one dog from the stables but another, and two chickens, died.

Firefighters stayed at the farm overnight to ensure the blaze was out.