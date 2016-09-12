Excitement as children receive a royal reward

There was excitement all round at Kiddi Caru’s Burgess Hill day nursery recently when the children received a letter from Buckingham Palace.

Earlier this year they had worked together to design and make a birthday card for the Queen to mark Her Majesty’s 90th birthday. They were rewarded with a card and letter thanking them for their thoughtfulness, signed by the Queen herself.

Gemma Burnett, Nursery Manager, explained: “We had a big celebration for the Queen’s birthday as the children absolutely adore her and everything to do with the Royal Family.

“They were so excited to receive a letter from Buckingham Palace thanking them for the birthday card they made and it now has pride of place within the nursery.”

For further information about Kiddi Caru please visit the website at www.kiddicaru.com, like us on Facebook - www.facebook.com/Kiddicaru - or call us on 01444 257 971.