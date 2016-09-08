Fun, sun and drama at village fair

A couple of years of bad weather didn’t put off villagers and visitors attending this year’s traditional fair in Wisborough Green which this time thankfully enjoyed glorious sunshine.

The annual August bank holiday event, which has now been running for 789 years, attracts thousands of people who love the combination of family fun and games, the Horticultural Show marquee, the fun dog show and the many other stalls and attractions.

There were however moments of drama towards the end of the afternoon when, with no warning, a mini tornado ripped through the avenue of commercial stalls, tearing gazebos from their guy ropes and sucking them into the air before crashing back onto the showground, along with an assortment of stallholders’ goods.

Fortunately no-one was injured. A dramatic end to what had been a perfect summer’s day!

“It’s a brilliant day that really has something for everyone”, commented fete society chair, Andrea Leighton. “We are all relieved to have had such a sunny afternoon with huge crowds of visitors. One of the main reasons we hold the fete is to raise funds for local causes.

“Since 2008 we’ve donated over £25,000 to local charities including the Sussex Air Ambulance, Chestnut Tree House and The Magic Carpet Appeal as well as supporting village projects including the youth club, playground, nursery and stool ball team, so we’d like to thank all our visitors for their continuing generosity.”

This year, the hugely popular fun dog show, skilfully handled by professional show judge Sue Garner, was bursting at the seams with gorgeous pooches. Sue chose one-year-old Newfoundland/poodle cross Dora, for the best in show award.