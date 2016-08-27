Grant given to help restore pond

Conservation charity ‘Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network’ have been awarded £12,000 by Tesco under their Groundwork/Bags for Life scheme to completely restore a badly-overgrown pond on Hammonds Ridge Meadows.

The major work by contractors will start in a few weeks; meanwhile, our eager volunteers can hardly wait to get cracking on this exciting project.

Work to clear small trees from the little island begins soon - we will reach it by means of a two-man dinghy in relays, which promises to be a lot of fun as well as being useful work. Though the water level has dropped, this has been such an exceptionally wet year that the pond, normally dry by now, is still half-full.

We’ll also clear the brambles and dense undergrowth surrounding the pond - which actually lies just behind the group in the photograph.

When completed, overhanging branches will have been removed, the pond will have been dredged, there will be a dipping platform, a fence and two benches.

In short, it will become a thriving wildlife pond instead of an overgrown eyesore.