Gruffalo-themed library card for babies and toddlers

A Gruffalo-themed library membership card is available babies and toddlers in West Sussex.

Families visiting the library to join are offered the new library card featuring the popular character from children’s books written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Sam Ismail with his new Gruffalo library card (photo submitted). SUS-161209-104759001

Joining the library is free and there are no charges to borrow books. Children are also exempt from late charges if books become overdue – although with the 24/7 service to renew books online,

Mrs Donaldson, who lives in West Sussex, said: “I am delighted that libraries in West Sussex feature the Gruffalo on their new membership cards and I hope this will encourage even more children to join their local library.

“The free service in libraries across West Sussex is great for families - books for babies and for children of all ages, books for parents and carers, and of course the wonderful rhyme times for under-fives.

“I urge everyone to visit their local library to find out what they have to offer.”

David Barling, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for residents’ services, added: “Earlier this year the county council’s registration services began offering parents the chance to collect a library card for their new baby during their birth registration appointment.

“This has proved extremely popular and has seen library membership for babies in West Sussex more than double since the initiative started.”

All libraries in West Sussex have a wide range of books for children and young people, right from birth to teenage years. Plus every library offers a free weekly rhyme time for under-fives and there are holiday activities and storytimes for families in the school holidays.

To find out more visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/libraryevents

