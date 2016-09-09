Haywards Heath mum completes 65 runs to help fight Crohn’s disease

A woman from Haywards Heath has celebrated her 65th birthday year by completing 65 charity runs in aid of charities close to her heart.

Marion Hemsworth completed her challenge last month and has raised more than £5,000 for Crohn’s and Colitis UK and seeing the effect if Crohn’s disease on her son Simon. Now in his thirties, Marion has experienced the condition ‘turn the family’s life upside down’.

The events varied in length and included the Barns Green half Marathon, the Beachy Head Marathon, London Marathon and her last one was the Worthing park run.

She said: “I have been involved with this charity since 2003 ever since my son, Simon, fell suddenly very seriously ill with what was later diagnosed as Crohn’s disease, a condition that affects the digestive system.

“It turned his life upside down at age 19, and mine too.

“Since then I have met many people who struggle day in and out with this cruel condition, many unable to work or to start a family.

“In the UK about one in 250 people suffer from either Crohn’s or colitis, yet it is not widely recognised or understood.”

Both Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis are forms of inflammatory bowel disease and together they affect around 300,000 people in the UK.

They are lifelong conditions, which the charity finds cause stigma towards the people experiencing them.

There is still a chance to sponsor Marion by going to her Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marion65doing65