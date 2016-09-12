Horsham man who died in ‘tragic scuba diving accident’ named

A Horsham man who died in a scuba diving accident while on holiday in Cornwall has been named by police.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed today Paul Dold died following an incident at East Portholland near St Austell on Tuesday August 30.

A search and rescue helicopter at the scene in Portholland, Cornwall where another man has died in the sea in a tragic holiday incident,

The 43-year-old was scuba diving with his partner’s daughter when they got into difficulty off the coast, police said.

Devon and Cornwall Police, the Coastguard and ambulance service attended along with the Air Ambulance and Coastguard helicopters.

The pair were pulled from the ocean at about 4.15pm, police said.

Mr Dold was treated by paramedics but was declared dead at the scene.

The 12-year-old girl was taken to Derriford Hospital by Air Ambulance. She was discharged the following day, officers added.

Superintendent Ian Drummond Smith said: “The family involved were from outside the area and are believed to have been holidaying in Cornwall.

“This appears to be a tragic scuba diving accident, and our thoughts are with the man’s relatives and friends at this time.”

