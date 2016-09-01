In today’s Mid Sussex Times: “Stroke survivor battles back to run marathons”

A former airline pilot who suffered a devastating brain injury is set to tackle two marathons with his wife.

In today’s Mid Sussex Times a man was arrested in Burgess Hill on suspicion of murder after a teenager’s body was found in a home, two cygnets have been orphaned after an horrific attack at a pond branded the county’s most dangerous, a man suffering from a rare form of dementia has been banned from a string of supermarkets, his local leisure centre and library, tributes have been paid to an ‘incredible individual’ who died in a crash, plus a seven page special on the district’s GCSE results.

Also in this week’s paper Sussex’s Police and Crime Commissioner is being investigated about whether she made a ‘false statement’ about expenses before this year’s election, a company is to host a roadshow explaining the cause behind a burst which left 2,500 homes without water, a woman whose mother has suffered blindness and leg problems because of diabetes has been spurred into action after learning she could develop the disease, a teenage girl notified police after fearing that a man tried to steal one of her dogs at a recreation ground and a controversial woodland site, where acres of trees have been illegally felled, is expected to be sold for upwards of £50,000.

In sport Haywards Heath Town have made the perfect start to their campaign with four wins out of four, plus all the latest cricket, hockey and athletics news.

We also have pages of readers’ letters, readers’ news, business, jobs, motors, and our WOW entertainments guide.

