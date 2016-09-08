Jobs under threat as tile firm goes into liquidation after 50 years

More than 30 jobs are under threat after major tile and bathroom retailer Rogers Ceramics announced it has gone into liquidation.

The firm, which has showrooms in Crawley, Haywards Heath and Redhill, has been in business for more than 50 years but has now closed all its stores.

The firm says that it has been hit by difficult trading conditions, with increased competition from other suppliers and the internet over recent years.

Director Peter Rogers said: “This is a family business run by three generations of my family and a number of the staff have been with us for many years.

“We have looked at restructuring the business to try and match overheads to the current market, but we have just run out of options.”

He added: “With so many loyal staff and customers the decision to close was very difficult indeed, but we just could not see a way forward.”

David Tann and Matthew Waghorn, partners at the Reading office of Chartered Accountants, Wilkins Kennedy LLP, have been appointed as Administrators.

David Tann said: “We are looking urgently for possible buyers for parts of the business, but it has been necessary to close the doors of all three showrooms while we work out what may be available and to allow us to deal with claims by suppliers and customers.

“At present it is unlikely that it will be possible to fulfil any orders placed by customers. If customers have already paid by credit card they should contact their card provider about a refund.”

There are 32 staff who are at risk of redundancy.