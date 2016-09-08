Magnificent total raised at Rotary darts marathon

A splendid presentation event was hosted at the Horsted Club, Horsted Keynes, for which the Rotary Club of Cuckfield and Lindfield was extremely grateful.

This was the culmination of the eighteenth darts marathon organised by the club and a magnificent total of £8,250 was raised for local and international causes.

A marathon consists of six players who throw in turn for one hour to gain the maximum number of points.

They are allowed a five minute break at half time and they need it as it requires strenuous effort and stamina to keep up throwing and running round for that length of time.

The team with the highest score was the Horsted Keynes Stoolball Club with 24,514 points. Second came the Horsted Club Mixed team with 19,964 points, closely followed by the Jolly Tanners, Staplefield B team with 19,578 points. Each of these teams received a framed certificate and a £100 prize.

The main purpose of the annual darts marathon is to raise money for worthy causes and so a certificate and £100 prize is given for the organisation raising the most money.

Barclays Spreadeagles Club entered two teams who raised a combined £1,490.50 which was further augmented by a grant for £858.50 from Barclays Bank bringing their total to £2,349.

Other big money-raisers were St Giles Church, Horsted Keynes and St Wilfred’s Church, Haywards Heath which raised £1721.25 and £1,188.75 respectively.

Donations have been made to St Peter and St James Hospice, Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, Sussex Air Ambulance and Lindfield Scouts.

The Rotary Club is also paying the salary of a teacher in Hope House, Haiti for three years as well as giving further help of a practical nature. A proportion of the money raised has been retained in the club’s charity fund for future needs.

A superb buffet, generously provided by the Horsted Club, rounded off the evening as members and guests chatted about their throws, their organisations, the charities and Rotary in general.

The Rotary Club of Cuckfield and Lindfield has been a highly successful club since 1984 and it is currently enjoying a influx of new younger members. If you would like to join a lively bunch of men and women who have done OK and ‘want to give a bit back,’ then please visit www.rotarysussex.org