Major £3 million revamp of town centre starts

Work has begun on the multi-million-pound transformation of Queens Square, Crawley, into a ‘high quality public space.’

Landscaping and civil engineering firm Blakedown Landscapes is working from plans drawn up by urban designers Burns + Nice.

Crawley Borough Council says the transformation will “help to encourage landowners and businesses to invest more in the area, acting as a catalyst for wider regeneration”.

The work, which is expected to be completed by next summer, will include new high quality paving, new and improved lighting, new seating, new street furniture, new planting and a central focal point including a plaza and decorative water feature.

The £3.2m regeneration plans are a joint project between Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council and the Coast2Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

Fenced areas containing the construction area and works compounds have been installed.

The town centre, Queens Square and all shops and businesses remain open during the works. Queensway and Parkside will be used by the contractors for access but will remain open at all times. However, some disruption is possible, says the council.

Councillor Peter Smith, cabinet member for economic development at Crawley Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted to see work start in Queens Square and look forward to the high quality, new-look public space taking shape.

“While the square won’t look its best for a while, all shops and businesses will stay open during the works so please continue to support them and shop there.

“This major project is a vital element of our town centre regeneration programme and will give residents and visitors a significantly better place to shop and have fun.”

West Sussex County Council Leader Louise Goldsmith said: “It is fantastic to see work beginning on the transformation of Queens Square.

“It is another step forwards to creating greater prosperity for the town. I cannot wait to see the end result when it is all done next year.”

Tony Middleton, chief operating officer at Coast to Capital LEP, said: “It’s exciting to see this project is starting to come to life. The LEP has funded this scheme because the work going on in Queens Square will act as a catalyst for wider regeneration and economic growth in the town by attracting new retail and business investment.”

Regular updates on progress and other news will be posted on www.regeneratingcrawley.org.uk