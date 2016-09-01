Man with Crawley connections wanted after failing to return to prison

A man who has connections to Crawley is wanted by police after he failed to return to prison.

Wayne Lawton failed to return to HMP Ford following a day release on Wednesday, August 24, police said.

The 40-year-old has connections to the town but it is believed that he could be in the Sutton area. He was jailed in October 2014 having been convicted of robbery in Guildford, officers said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “He is white, 5’ 9”, of medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm of reptile and another tattoo on top of his left shoulder of a swallow and snake, with the names ‘Claire’ and ‘Mitchell’. Lawton also has a tattoo on the top of his right shoulder of ribbons and a swallow, with the name ‘Mum’ across it.”

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts can contact Sussex Police at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Sussex serial 1816 of 24/08.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you spot him, don’t approach or try to detain him yourself, but call 999 immediately.

