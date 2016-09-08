Mindless vandals attack school’s mini ‘Eden Project’

Vandals have smashed solar panels in a Crawley school’s award-winning mini ‘Eden Project’ in what police describe as a ‘mindless’ attack.

Police say that large stones and pieces of broken tarmac were thrown at Desmond Anderson Primary School’s solar dome at the school grounds in Tilgate.

The solar dome was built in 2010 after the school recognised the dome’s potential for growing and as a ‘unique teaching and environmental space.’

The school grounds also include wigwams, an amphitheatre, sensory garden and various wildlife, including free range chickens.

Police - describing the attack on the school’s solar dome as ‘mindless criminal damage’ - say the attack took place some time between Friday September 2 and Tuesday September 6 when it was discovered by pupils at 8.30 am. A number of glass panels in the dome were smashed.

Headteacher Mrs Krista Elledge declined to comment. Meanwhile police are appealing for anyone with any information to call 101 quoting ref no 0408 07/09/2016.

The school is renowned for its commitment to outdoor learning and the environment which has been recognised by Crawley Borough Council. The council bestowed the school with a ‘Let’s FACE It’ - Focus Action for Crawley’s Environment - award.

The council citation states: “The school has embraced the environment. Their imaginative use of the school grounds and building, including an amazing rainforest experience is to be commended.”

The school also holds an Eco-School Bronze Award and was South East in Bloom winner in 2008.