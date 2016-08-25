New M&S store to open in Crawley

A new M&S Foodhall - creating 70 new jobs - is to open in Crawley on September 21.

The opening date was announced by Marks & Spencer today following earlier speculation that the store - at the town’s Acorn Retail Park on the industrial estate - would open this week.

The Foodhall will be part of the retail park’s ‘Development and Partner Charter’ - signed in November 2015 - which aims to encourage developers, retailers and council partners to contribute to raising skills and creating employment opportunities for local people.

Adam North, store manager at M&S Foodhall in Crawley, said: “With less than a month to go my team and I are really looking forward to opening our Foodhall and welcoming the first customers.

“At M&S we are committed to working with local residents and we know from the existing M&S town centre store that Crawley has a vibrant community.

“Initiatives such as the Development and Partner Charter will provide great opportunities to support local people, whether that’s offering employment, work placements or charity fundraising.

“Fifty members of my new team live in Crawley so they are already part of this community.

“Our new store will offer the very best of M&S food, from traditional favourites to seasonal creations – perfect for a weekly shop or weekend treat.

“Customers will also be able to relax in our Café, enjoying a light bite or cup of tea and a slice of cake.”

The store will be open from 8am – 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am – 4.30pm on Sundays.

The M&S store will be joined at the Acorn Retail Park in Betts Way by an Aldi store and a Smyths Toys store - due to open later this year.